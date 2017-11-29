Firefighters called to fire at Dalton business

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a business in Dalton Wednesday night.

Officials say the business is located in the 400 block of 11th Avenue but say they are unsure of the company's name due to the lack of signage.

Officials say there is no major damage to the building itself; however, firefighters are having a tough time extinguishing some burning rolls of carpet material.

One person was checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation but was released.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say fire crews will be at the scene for a while as they work to put out the flames.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for any updates to this story.