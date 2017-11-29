Notre Dame prepares for defending state champs Lausanne

For the the first time in its 140 year history, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be competing in the state championship game.More
Knoxville radio host Jimmy Hyams reports that Tennessee will soon name Purdue's Jeff Brohm as head coach. Hyams tweeted it the news just before 1PM ET on Wednesday. The University has not yet confirmed.More
