Notre Dame prepares for defending state champs Lausanne

For the the first time in their 140 year history, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be competing in the state championship game.

Notre Dame will face defending DII-A state champions Lausanne Saturday in Cookeville, where the Lynx are riding a 21-game winning streak.

The Fighting Irish are coming off their big 42-20 win over then #1 Christ Presbyterian Academy, and head coach Charles Fant says his team is ready to face another top team.

"Twenty-one straight games no one has ever beat this team and they've been number one last year and number two this year. We beat the number one team CPA two weeks ago, so now we get to face the other top team. So we're excited and we know it's going to be a tall task, but we'll be ready to play them."

Notre Dame will kickoff against Lausanne at 12pm ET Saturday in Cookeville.