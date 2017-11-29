Channel 3 names Pam Teague as Station Mananger

WRCB-TV is pleased to announce Pam Teague as Station Manager, a newly-created position at Chattanooga’s NBC affiliate.

Teague, who is currently employed as the station’s Controller and Program Director, will continue her duties as she assists General Manager Tom Tolar in all aspects of day-to-day operations at Channel 3.

Teague has spent 35 years at WRCB and has a full understanding of the Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. philosophy.

“Pam brings a wealth of experience to this new role,” said Tom Tolar, WRCB President/General Manager. “Pam is highly respected by the WRCB staff; has extensive industry and community relationships; and, has a long history with NBC and many television syndicators. She knows the preferences of viewers and advertisers in the Chattanooga television market.”

“I look forward to the future as my role changes,” said Teague. “WRCB is owned by a small broadcaster. That is unique in today’s television world. I’m thankful for this opportunity; and, I look forward to serving the station and all our viewers.”

Before joining WRCB in 1982, Teague worked in radio in Alabama. Teague and her husband, Dean, live in Ooltewah. She has three children and five grandchildren.

Teague begins her new role in January.

WRCB is owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. based in Bloomington, Indiana. Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. also owns and operates KTVN-TV in Reno, Nevada; WAJI-FM, WALT-FM, and WLDE-FM in Fort Wayne, Indiana; WGCL-AM and WTTS-FM in Bloomington.