Beware of Publisher's Clearing House scam

Holiday grinches, also known as scammers, are already attempting to steal Christmas this year.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has already been notified of a scam where people are being told they have won money from Publisher's Clearing House.

The scammers even showed up at one victim's house and told them that they would have to pay $2,000 as a fee for their winnings.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said that the scammers were seen on surveillance video trying to withdraw money from the victim's bank account.

Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson stated, “With the Holidays coming up the citizens of DeKalb County needs to be aware of scams. If they seem too good to be true they more than likely are. Do some checking into these calls or call our office at (256) 845-3801. We want everyone to be on alert of scams as they come in many forms especially around the Holidays.”