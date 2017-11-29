UPDATE: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down portion of I-24 East in Marion County

UPDATE: According to TDOT, the tractor-trailer fire on I-24 East in Marion County is only blocking the left lane at this time.

Originally, all eastbound lanes were closed near mile marker 164.

TDOT expects to reopen the remaining lanes of the interstate by 7:30 p.m. CST.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: A tractor-trailer fire on I-24 in Marion County has shut down all eastbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. CST near mile marker 164.

Video sent to the Channel 3 newsroom shows that the semi was carrying a load of vehicles.

TDOT is reporting that all eastbound lanes on I-24 will remained closed until 4:30 p.m. CST.

No injuries have been reported.

