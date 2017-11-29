Testimony: Feds targeted Jimmy Haslam in raid but fell short

Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Shoppers take to their phones for Cyber Monday deals

Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner

Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."

Meghan Markle has advocated for women since the age of 11

The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces Tuesday

Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget Committee

North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range

San Francisco supervisors approved regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana following weeks of emotional debate over where to allow new stores.

Project Veritas founder mocks Washington Post exposure of Roy Moore sex assault hoax, says newspaper "seems to want a Nobel Prize for vetting a source correctly.".

A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.

Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor is off the air after Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts over allegations of workplace misconduct.

A lawsuit alleges that author Emma Cline plagiarized parts of her bestselling novel "The Girls" from an ex-boyfriend by spying on his email and other accounts.

Ten librarians form around the country are each receiving $5,000 prizes for contributions ranging from helping foreign language speakers to music education.

Thousands have gathered in midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center.

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's daughter is sharply criticizing the California Legislature's handling of sexual misconduct.

An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker will fight allegations of sexual harassment involving former female staff members.

Federal agents used a Pilot Flying J employee to try to get Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to make incriminating comments on the telephone, but court testimony suggests Haslam was aware he was making the call at their behest.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports ex-sales executive Brian Mosher, who has pleaded guilty to participating in a widespread scheme to defraud trucking customers, testified that federal agents showed up at his Iowa home in April 2013 and had him call Haslam to say "Jimmy, we've been caught."

Mosher says Haslam replied: "I understand there are some folks at your house," and then handed the phone to a lawyer in Pilot's legal department.

Haslam was not charged and denied any prior knowledge of the scheme. Fourteen Pilot employees have pleaded guilty.

