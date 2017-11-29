Testimony: Feds targeted Jimmy Haslam in raid but fell short

North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner
Federal agents used a Pilot Flying J employee to try to get Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to make incriminating comments on the telephone, but court testimony suggests Haslam was aware he was making the call at their behest.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports ex-sales executive Brian Mosher, who has pleaded guilty to participating in a widespread scheme to defraud trucking customers, testified that federal agents showed up at his Iowa home in April 2013 and had him call Haslam to say "Jimmy, we've been caught."
Mosher says Haslam replied: "I understand there are some folks at your house," and then handed the phone to a lawyer in Pilot's legal department.
Haslam was not charged and denied any prior knowledge of the scheme. Fourteen Pilot employees have pleaded guilty.
