UPDATE: Catoosa Co. Schools Superintendent responds to Freedom From Religion Foundation

UPDATE: Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese sent out a statement in response to a letter sent to media from the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

"Catoosa County Public Schools supports students’ participating in service activities. The flag holders that the RHS construction class built to support honoring our veterans, and the money that our HHS students raised to build a school for underprivileged children are examples of our students working to serve others. The system’s attorney is thoroughly researching the allegations from the Freedom from Religion Foundation, and when he has completed this research he will respond to them explaining how our students can continue to participate in these service activities."

Channel 3 will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Freedom from Religion Foundation has filed two complaints against Catoosa County Schools.

The complaints were against Heritage High School and Ringgold High School and were originally filed in July of 2017.

The FFRF explained that Heritage High School worked with a Christian organization during the 2016-2017 school year.

The school joined with Nicoamerican Missions in a partnership called Impact 2 One to raise money to build a school in Nicaragua.

According to the FFRF, the school held a student/faculty basketball game as a fundraiser for the project that was created by Heritage High School's leadership class.

The second complaint called out Ringgold High School for having their students make wooden crosses that were for the city's biannual Festival of Flags celebration.

The crosses are used to hold the flags at the event, which honors veterans.

"The assignment violates the principle that 'the preservation and transmission of religious beliefs and worship is a responsibility and a choice committed to the private sphere,'" the FFRF said. "It also sends a message that the government only cares about the deaths of Christian soldiers, not other non-Christian and nonreligious soldiers."

The FFRF said the school system has not responded to their complaints.