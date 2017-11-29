UPDATE: Recruit texts say Brohm staying at Purdue, Vols target Doeren next

UPDATE: Purdue commit Elijah Ball tweeted a picture of a text message between him and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Brohm called reports of him leaving "false."

It appears the Vols have shifted their focus towards NC State head coach Dave Doeren. Doeren is 33-30 in five years with the Wolfpack but is coming off at least an 8 win season, a breakthrough year considered by many.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Knoxville radio host Jimmy Hyams reports that Tennessee will soon name Purdue's Jeff Brohm as head coach.

Hyams tweeted it the news just before 1PM ET on Wednesday. The University has not yet confirmed.

Tennessee will soon announce the hiring of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm after going 6-6 this year. Brohm was 30-10 at Western Kentucky. Buyout is $5 million, drops to $4 million Dec 5. Still owes Purdue about $750k for leaving WKY. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) November 29, 2017

Brohm is wrapping up his first season as Purdue head coach where the boilermakers went 6-6.

Before Purdue, Brohm coached four years at Western Kentucky, his final three years as head coach where he at one point led the 6th ranked offense in the nation. As a head coach at WKU, Brohm went 30-10.