Volkswagen shows off new VW Bus, compact SUV - all electric

A new compact SUV and a reincarnation of the iconic Volkswagen bus were two of the highlights of new electric vehicles displayed Tuesday at the 2017 LA Auto Show.

The I.D. CROZZ and I.D. BUZZ, along with the original Volkswagen I.D. concept vehicle, appeared together for the first time in North America at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The modular electric platform the three vehicles share will underpin all future Volkswagen-branded EVs, and make possible Volkswagen’s goal to build 15 different VW EVs globally by 2025.

The I.D. CROZZ, first shown in Shanghai in April and updated for the Frankfurt show earlier this year, carries the future of transportation technology.

It features voice-activated doors and trunk and planned self-driving technology. It's sized similarly to the 2018 Tiguan in a four-door coupe shape, with the interior space of a mid-size SUV.

The I.D.CROZZ combines an 83-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a pair of electric motors, one on each axle. The front motor generates 101 horsepower and the rear 201 hp, for a combined system output of 302 hp. This concept vehicle will offer an anticipated range of up to 300 miles.

The I.D. BUZZ is VW's nod to the original Volkswagen microbus, and brought to consumers by popular demand, Volkswagen's award-winning I.D. Buzz concept electric vehicle should be available for sale in 2022 for the United States, Europe and China.

“For me, the I.D. Buzz concept is the most beautiful and most exciting electric car in the world,” said Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

“Our goal is clear: we want to make the fully electric, fully connected car a bestseller around the world. The iconic car of the electric age must be a Volkswagen.”

The I.D. Buzz is the second EV concept that VW has revealed for production, along with the original I.D. concept slated to enter production around 2019 as a 2020 model, while the I.D. Crozz concept has shown how an electric VW SUV could look. All three use VW’s Modular Electric Drive kit (or MEB, for its German acronym), a group of components and chassis parts engineered to maximize the potential of electric drive and future technology.