Teen escapes house fire in Englewood

A young man hurt escaping a house fire early Wednesday morning in Englewood.

Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach tells Channel 3 they received the call around 4:40 of a fire on West Athens Street.

He said the 17-year old was asleep upstairs when he was awaken by a strange odor.

The teen went to look into the hall, and saw it filling with smoke.

He then went to the window and jumped out, cutting his hand.

Chief Roach says due to the construction of the home firefighters had difficulty locating and fighting the blaze.

The flames were located between the ceiling of the first floor and the floor of the second story, near the chimney area.

The house sustained severe damage with half the roof being burned.

The family's birds died in the fire from smoke inhalation, a fish and cat were rescued.

The house did not have working smoke detectors.

The Red Cross was called in to assist and the homeowners do have insurance.

