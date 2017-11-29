Garrison Keillor says fired over alleged improper behavior

NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More
North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within rangeMore
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces TuesdayMore
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More
