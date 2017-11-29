Chattanooga man resisted arrest following assault of Memorial Hospital employee

A Chattanooga man was arrested for assaulting a Memorial Hospital employee.

William Williams struck an employee as he escaped Memorial Hospital where he was a patient on November 18th.

A Chattanooga Police Officer caught up with Williams. The officer commanded Williams to stop running, but he refused.

The officer chased Williams and tackled him. Williams resisted arrest and assaulted the officer, who then shocked him with a stun gun.

Williams removed the Taser prong from his chest and fled again on foot, running into a nearby home.

The homeowner, Cordarious McClendon, was home at the time of the incident.

He jumped in to help the officer, but both were attacked by Williams.

In the process, Williams managed to take the officer's Taser and shocked McClendon.

McClendon informed the officer that there were children in the home. The officer looked for the children, but he could not locate them. He stepped outside in his search, and Williams locked him out.

The officer forced his way back into the house and held Williams at gunpoint until additional help could arrive.

Once the other officers were on scene, Williams continued to resist arrest. Officers commanded him to drop the Taser, but he refused.

A K9 was brought to the scene and was released on Williams. He continued to fight officers while they arrested him.

Williams was taken to Erlanger Hospital once he was in custody. He was taken to jail following his release.

Channel 3 reached out to Memorial Hospital spokesperson Karen Long for more information about Williams and the incident.

She said, "I cannot speak specifically about an individual’s condition who is not a current patient; however, I can speak to our protocol when an individual either presents or is brought to the emergency room who is a potential danger to himself or herself. That protocol is to place the person in a secure isolation room with key access to caregivers. Oftentimes, there is a police presence outside the room if brought in by the police department."