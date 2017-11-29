Armed man accused of robbing couple outside Five Guys restaurant

A couple sitting outside of Five Guys restaurant in downtown Chattanooga told police they were robbed at gunpoint by an unknown black male around 11:54 pm Sunday.

The gunman, now identified as 29-year-old Raymond D. Hunter, was taken into custody within five minutes of the crime.

Police say Hunter approached the couple sitting outside of the restaurant and held them at gunpoint with a stolen gun out of Georgia.

The victim told police the gunman then searched her boyfriend's pockets and wallet, but there was no money inside. She said he then made her empty her bag and took off with two both of their cell phones.

Officials say the victim's boyfriend chased the suspect in a foot pursuit and was able to retrieve the two stolen phones.

According to the report, an officer was already in the area investigating a suspicious vehicle when the call came in. That suspicious vehicle was registered to the suspect, Raymond Hunter.

Police quickly located Hunter matching the suspect's description, in a parking garage about two blocks away. Investigators say while Hunter was held at gunpoint, he reportedly sidestepped to a gated parking lot and dropped his pistol into the lower parking lot level of the parking garage.

Police were able to get him into custody without incident. They determined that Hunter was a convicted felon for robbery and is still on active probation. Hunter is now charged with Aggravated Robbery and theft of property among other charges. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a more than $170,000 dollars bond.