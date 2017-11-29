Really warm through the weekend

Good Wednesday. We are going to be warm again this afternoon as the high temperature reaches a pleasant 65 degrees, 8 degrees above the average. Skies will be mostly sunny all day.

Thursday a front will bring us a mostly cloudy sky through the day with some light rain showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will be very light at about .10". We will still be warm Thursday with a mild start in the mid-40s and an afternoon high of 65.

Skies will clear out Friday and it will remain warm ranging from 46 in the morning to 63 in the afternoon.

The weekend will be nice and warm also. Expect clouds on Saturday but nor rain. Sunday will be sunny and nice. Both days will sport lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s.

David Karnes

