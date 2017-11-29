FDA issues warning on dog treats

The FDA is warning dog owners about processed bone treats after receiving reports of dogs getting sick and even dying.

There are no specific treats named in the warning, but they ask dog owners to watch out for items described as "ham bones," "pork femur bones," "rib bones," and "smokey knuckle bones."

Illnesses reported to FDA by owners and veterinarians in dogs that have eaten bone treats have included:

Gastrointestinal obstruction (blockage in the digestive tract)

Choking

Cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Bleeding from the rectum

Death.

Approximately fifteen dogs reportedly died after eating a bone treat.

The reports, sent in by pet owners and veterinarians, involved about 90 dogs (some reports included more than one dog). In addition, FDA received seven reports of product problems, such as moldy-appearing bones, or bone treats splintering when chewed by the pet.