100-year-old Tennessee house named national historic place

TULLAHOMA, TN (AP) - Tennessee historic preservation officials say a 100-year-old house has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission announced the designation for the Wilson-Crouch House in Tullahoma on Tuesday.

The house is located in a residential neighborhood and was built in 1917 for John Van Wilson and Nellie Wood Nelson.

John Van Wilson was a Tullahoma businessman who operated a general store. The house was sold to Heloise Hickerson and Hubert Adair Crouch in 1924.

Crouch managed the Tullahoma Ice and Coal Company. The Crouch family kept the home until about 2003.

The 1.5-story brick house was made in the Craftsman style of architecture.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official national list of cultural resources worthy of preservation.

