Lee U holds mass casualty drill

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Lee University School of Nursing (SON) will conduct a mass casualty emergency drill from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Nursing students and faculty will participate in a response to an active shooter mass casualty drill to help nursing students learn how to treat life-threatening wounds in a high-stress situation.

“This senior nursing student simulation is a vital component of teaching disaster nursing, which is included in the SON curriculum,” said Dr. Brenda Jones, assistant professor of nursing at Lee. “This provides opportunity for our nursing students to perform rapid assessment of the ‘simulated victims’ and practice their clinical skills in response to a surge of patients coming into a healthcare facility for treatment of their injuries.”

This is the second time that the SON has held a mass casualty drill to help equip their students for real-life situations they could encounter in their field.

“The School of Nursing continues to build on a strong curricular foundation of disaster response,” said Dr. Sara Campbell, dean of Lee’s School of Nursing. “This simulation provides a unique and specialized interprofessional experience for our students.”

The drill will take place in the School of Nursing. During the drill, there will be various emergency vehicles present around the SON building.