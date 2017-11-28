Signal Mountain parents with "Stay with HCDE" want answers

Signal Mountain community members met to seek answers about the issue of separating from Hamilton County Schools.

The group "Stay with HCDE" hosted a forum and invited town council members.

One of the core members of the stay with HCDE committee says there is a big divide in their community but both sides have a desire to get to the bottom of this issue.

Community members were able to ask the town councilmen questions about their children’s education.

These concerned parents want to stay with Hamilton County schools. Michael McCamish moved to Signal Mountain to give their kids the best education.

“This is something we want to preserve the quality of school that we have and we don't know if we go into an independent district what is going to transpire,” said Michael McCamish, Stay with HCDE member.

Kathryn Corley cares most about the special education program.

After going through the proposed budget of the School System Viability Committee she doesn't see enough funding that will help her daughter.

“Behaviorist, autism specialist, people who assist with technology assessments, augmentative communication devices,” said Kathryn Corley, parent.

Lottie Miler is an 8th grader at Signal Mountain Middle and she says her school does a good job of trying to place students in classes based on their skill level. She say if there are changes it would mess up the normal flow of the school day.

Miler is also uneasy about the quality of education. She's already planning to take honors classes.

“I have a lot of goals in the future I don’t necessarily know what they are but I really would like to get into a good college,” said Lottie Miler, student.

The councilmen who attended the session says they aren't sure of a timeliness yet.

They say this will be on the agenda at next work session.