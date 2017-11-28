UPDATE: Mike Gundy turns down Tennessee to stay at Oklahoma St.

UPDATE: Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has turned down Tennessee's offer to leave his alma mater for Knoxville.

Gundy let everyone know he was sticking with the Pokes shortly before 9:30PM ET with this tweet:



Reports say Tennessee Athletic Director John Currie flew to Dallas to meet with Gundy Tuesday and that Currie was willing to significantly increase his annual salary.

Former ESPN Reporter Brett McMurphy tweeted that sources told him Gundy's offer from Tennessee was worth $42-million over six years. Gundy signed a five year deal with Oklahoma State worth roughly $21-million in June.

Gundy has been Oklahoma State's head coach since 2005. The Cowboys are 9-3 this year averaging 46-points a game.

Tennessee was also rumored to be in contact with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren.