LaFayette PD seeking name of Walmart theft suspect

The LaFayette Police Department is hoping you can help identify a man they say was caught on camera stealing from an area Walmart.

The incident happened on November 5.

Police say the suspect left the store in a silver Dodge Durango.

If you know who the suspect is or have any information, please call LPD Detective Mullis at 706-639-1540. Police ask that anyone who would like to share information on Facebook to please do so by sending a private message.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.