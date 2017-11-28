Calhoun High School student arrested for threat against school

A student at Calhoun High School was arrested Tuesday for making a threat against the school.
The student posted the threat on social media.
On their Facebook page, the school said, "we are very appreciative of our students, teachers and community members who brought this to our attention."
Tennessee is no longer pursuing Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to be the school's new head coach.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files