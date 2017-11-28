Calhoun High School student arrested for threat against school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Calhoun High School student arrested for threat against school

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
A student at Calhoun High School was arrested Tuesday for making a threat against the school.

The student posted the threat on social media.

On their Facebook page, the school said, "we are very appreciative of our students, teachers and community members who brought this to our attention." 

