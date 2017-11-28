Devos: Mobile app coming for federal student aid application - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Devos: Mobile app coming for federal student aid application

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AP -

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says college students will soon be able to file their applications for federal student aid through a mobile app.

Speaking Tuesday at a conference of student aid professionals in Orlando, Florida, DeVos pledged to make the financial aid process "modern, streamlined, more accessible and simply easier" for all.

DeVos says that today one can order food, get a ride home and even find a romantic partner on one's phone, so the Free Application for Federal Student Aid should also be available in the same way.

Students and parents have long complained that the current FAFSA form is too long and cumbersome. The Senate committee overseeing education was holding a hearing on simplifying the process on Tuesday, shortly after DeVos' speech.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.