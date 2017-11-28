Schiano reaction: Good or bad for Tennessee?

Conflicting opinions are circulating across the country and throughout Vol Nation after fans reacted to the pending hire of Greg Schiano.

Reports of Schiano’s possible move first surfaced on Twitter around 12:30 Sunday afternoon in a tweet by USA Today’s Dan Wolken. Just over an hour later, Wolken tweeted "Tennessee is finalizing the deal with Schiano." Almost immediately, thousands of fans across the country started to spread the reports, including politicians.