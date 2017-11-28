UPDATE: Cleveland SWAT suspect in custody; Hostage safe

Photo courtesy of the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Cleveland SWAT standoff is over.

The suspect is now in custody, and the hostage is safe.

The hostage has also been detained.

#UPDATE4 Male has been taken into custody and female has been detained. pic.twitter.com/1RyTQq9Hdg — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) November 28, 2017

Sheriff Watson will hold a press conference at 5:00 pm.

PREVIOUS STORY: The SWAT team is commanding the male suspect to exit the house.

PREVIOUS STORY: Royal Oaks subdivision residents are being asked by the Cleveland/Bradley County Emergency Management Agency to contact schools about picking up their children.

The Bradley County School System will be holding students who live in the subdivision at their respective schools until parents make arrangements to pick them up.

Staff will remain at the school with the students.

Parents should call the schools for more information.

A woman is being lead out by sheriff deputies. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/fzcPPOmPOz — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) November 28, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where two people are barricaded inside a house in the Rolling Oaks subdivision.

According to Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson, dispatch received a call Tuesday morning about a suspicious vehicle.

Watson says that the vehicle was stolen from Georgia.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver put a gun to the woman's head, who was seated on the passenger's side.

The driver then took the woman and forcibly entered a nearby home.

The SWAT team was brought in.

Another look at the SWAT scene in Bradley County. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/TsU3vyjwxV — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) November 28, 2017

The elderly woman who owns the house was home. She barricaded herself in a back room, and the SWAT team was able to rescue her.

She appears to be OK. She is getting into the ambulance now. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Zj8bMG1RME — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) November 28, 2017

The suspect and the hostage remain in the house.

Deputies are in contact with the male suspect.

The man's name is not yet known. Deputies say that he has been giving them false names over the phone during their contact.

The identity of the hostage is not known.

No shots have been fired, and authorities are working to rescue the hostage.

Deputies have blocked off access to the subdivision.