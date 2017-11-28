Warm weather headed our way

Good Tuesday. After a chilly start with temps in the 20s and 30s this morning we will warm considerably this afternoon with light southerly winds jacking our temps into the mid-60s. The average high is 58 for this time of year.

Warmer weather will settle in Wednesday through Friday with lows very mild in the mid-40s. Highs will make it into the low to mid-60s. We will have some light scattered showers Thursday afternoon and evening as a front moves through. You can expect between .10" and .25".

The weekend will remain warm and dry with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

David Karnes

