UPDATE: Anderson charged with filing false report, which prompted school lockdown

UPDATE: A text message is what caused the Grundy County School System to go on lock down earlier this week. Police charged school board member Kasey Anderson with making a false report to police. We now know more about who those messages were sent to and what was said.

Kasey Anderson told police she wasn't sending her son to school because she had concerns about a gun being on campus. Channel 3 learned that fear came from what Anderson described as a nightmare.

A text to her son's grandparents, is what prompted a county-wide school lockdown.

School board member Kasey Anderson told police the text message was about a nightmare she had after talking about recent school shootings with family. She added that her husband's missing handgun fueled her fear.

She said while sleeping she sent a text to her son's grandfather, saying she planned to keep her son home from school, fearing a gun might be on campus.

The grandfather then alerted the principal, who contacted another principal before reaching out to director of schools Jessie Kinsey. Kinsey prompted a soft lockdown.

After her arrest for false reports, Anderson took to Facebook writing, "I did not call and report anything about a kid and a gun to anyone." She said she called a family member to clear up her text, a text that according to police reports, Anderson says she sent when she quote “wasn't sure she was totally awake.”

This is the second arrest for Anderson in recent years. In June 2016 she arrested for, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. She is expected in court on December 5th.

Channel 3 reached out to the director of schools about Anderson’s status as a school board member. We're told as of this afternoon, she is still a member of the board.

Anderson posted this response on her Facebook page: