UPDATE: Grundy Co. School Board Tuesday workshop canceled - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Grundy Co. School Board Tuesday workshop canceled

Posted: Updated:
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Grundy County school board workshop session scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled.

PREVIOUS: A Grundy County school board member was arrested Monday for prompting a lockdown of the entire school system.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says school board member Kasey Anderson was arrested over a text message that led to a soft lockdown Monday morning.

The details of the text message have not been released.

Anderson is charged with false reports as a result of the incident.

Anderson was arrested on the same charge in addition to many others in June of this year.

READ MORE | School board member arrested after confrontation with deputies

Anderson posted this response on her Facebook page:

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

More>>

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.