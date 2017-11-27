UPDATE: Grundy Co. School Board Tuesday workshop canceled

UPDATE: The Grundy County school board workshop session scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled.

PREVIOUS: A Grundy County school board member was arrested Monday for prompting a lockdown of the entire school system.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says school board member Kasey Anderson was arrested over a text message that led to a soft lockdown Monday morning.

The details of the text message have not been released.

Anderson is charged with false reports as a result of the incident.

Anderson was arrested on the same charge in addition to many others in June of this year.

Anderson posted this response on her Facebook page: