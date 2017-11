Photo by The Associated Press /Times Free Press.

KNOXVILLE — At least one redemptive bit of news emerged from the University of Tennessee campus on Monday, the day after Tennessee almost hired a football coach and then backed out amid backlash from the fan base.

Chancellor Beverly Davenport did not sign a memorandum of understanding to make Greg Schiano the next Tennessee coach, Davenport's spokesman Ryan Robinson confirmed to the Times Free Press on Monday.

