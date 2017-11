Christmas parades around the Tennessee Valley

The holiday season has officially begun, and that means local communities are gearing up for their Christmas parades.

Here is a list of when Santa will be coming to a parade near you:

Tuesday, November 28

Rome Christmas Parade (Rome, GA): Begins at 6:30 pm EST

Friday, December 1

City of LaFayette Christmas Parade (LaFayette, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST

(LaFayette, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST Ringgold Down Home Christmas Parade (Ringgold, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST

Saturday, December 2

MAINx24 Southside Holiday Parade (Chattanooga, TN): Begins at 10:30 am EST

South Pittsburg Christmas Parade (South Pittsburg, TN): Begins at 11:00 am CST

(South Pittsburg, TN): Begins at 11:00 am CST Annual Red Bank Christmas Festival & Parade (Red Bank, TN): Begins at 5:30 pm EST

(Red Bank, TN): Begins at 5:30 pm EST MainStreet Cleveland’s Annual Christmas Parade (Cleveland, TN): Begins at 6:00 pm EST

(Cleveland, TN): Begins at 6:00 pm EST Jasper Christmas Parade (Jasper, TN): Begins at 6:00 pm CST

Sunday, December 3

Soddy Daisy Christmas Parade (Soddy Daisy, TN): Begins at 2:00 pm EST

(Soddy Daisy, TN): Begins at 2:00 pm EST The Spirit of Christmas (Ooltewah-Collegedale, TN): Begins at 3:00 pm EST. Road Closures: Little Debbie Parkway from Old Lee Highway to Apison Pike will be closed from 2:45 pm until 4:45 pm. Apison Pike from Little Debbie Parkway to Ooltewah Ringgold Rd and Ooltewah Ringgold Rd from Apison Pike to the Ooltewah Middle School will be closed from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

Thursday, December 7

Dalton Christmas Parade (Dalton, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST

Friday, December 8

East Ridge Christmas Parade (East Ridge, TN): Begins at 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, December 9

Whitwell Christmas Parade (Whitwell, TN): Begins at 4:00 pm CST

(Whitwell, TN): Begins at 4:00 pm CST Christmas in the Park (Dunlap, TN): Begins at 4:30 pm CST

(Dunlap, TN): Begins at 4:30 pm CST Monteagle Christmas Parade (Monteagle, TN): Begins at 4:30 pm CST

(Monteagle, TN): Begins at 4:30 pm CST Tracy City Christmas Parade (Tracy City, TN): Begins at 6:00 pm CST

(Tracy City, TN): Begins at 6:00 pm CST Christmas at the Post (Fort Oglethorpe, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST

(Fort Oglethorpe, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST Dade County Christmas Parade (Trenton, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST

(Trenton, GA): Begins at 6:00 pm EST Christmas in the Streets (Chickamauga, GA): Begins at 6:30 pm EST