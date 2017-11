Dalton police are investigating a shooting Monday evening.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Wrinkle Street.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says an 18-year-old man was shot in the face.

The victim was conscious and alert at the scene. He was taken to Hamilton Medical Center to be flown to Erlanger.

Frazier says the initial investigation shows two suspects were involved. Frazier says little is known about the suspects' descriptions but says both are white males.

