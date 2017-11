A former Walker County teacher pleaded guilty in a child exploitation case, Monday.

Mark McCormack appeared in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, where he pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation.

McCormack was accused of secretly filming a 5-year-old girl while she was using the bathroom in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

McCormack was a kindergarten teacher at Chattanooga Valley Elementary before he resigned in July.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Walker Co. teacher under investigation will not return for 2016-17

He is currently out on bond.

A sentencing hearing has not been set.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.