UPDATE: Chattanooga cop suspended following weekend arrest

A Chattanooga police officer has been suspended following his arrest over the weekend for domestic assault.

Chattanooga police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal tells Channel 3 that Officer Christopher Day has been suspended from his job, pending an investigation.

According to the arrest report, a neighbor heard the victim screaming on Saturday afternoon and later found the victim in tears with a baby carriage.

The neighbor helped the victim to his car where they called 911.

The victim told police that she and Day were arguing over who was picking up food when Day ultimately grabbed her by the arm and dragged her into the living room.

Day told police he and the victim were arguing over the phone. He said the victim was trying to leave the residence when he pulled her to him so they could talk. Day said he let go of the victim when she said he was hurting her. The report says Day ended up leaving the residence because the argument continued.

The report says the victim did not have any visible marks or bruises.

Day was arrested by the Collegedale Police Department and charged with domestic assault.