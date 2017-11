The Bradley County Sheriff's Department is looking for a Devin Shane Smith, 18, who they want to question about shots that were fired at a Cleveland residence.

The incident happened Monday, November 20, 2017, when someone fired shots at a house on 2nd Street NE.

If you have any information about this shooting or Smith's location, please contact the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at (423) 728-7366. You can also send them a message on Facebook.

All calls and messages will be confidential.