House panel to weigh bill expanding gun rights

President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy Moore

First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards

Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing director

Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner

Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."

The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding

The government official President Donald Trump wants to pass over as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking a federal court to block the president's appointment.

The Pentagon says the remains of an American pilot recovered in Europe are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died in a bombing mission.

President Donald Trump came to the aid of embattled Republican Roy Moore by criticizing the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested Alabama Senate race.

For Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, the path to victory in the Alabama Senate race could run through the middle.

A conservative group known for undercover investigations has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.

Jurors are set to hear opening statements Tuesday in the criminal trial of a Turkish bank executive, while questions are still swirling about his onetime co-defendant.

Families of Navajo Code Talkers say they're dumbfounded that President Donald Trump took political jab at even honoring the veterans.

A New Hampshire judge has dismissed an 84-year-old doctor's attempt to regain her license, which she had surrendered in an advance of a disciplinary hearing before the state board of medicine.

A news investigation has found that more than 180 people have filed sexual misconduct complaints against Massage Envy spas, their employees and the national company.

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans moved forward on legislation to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun-related measure since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a National Rifle Association-supported bill that would allow a gun owner with a state-issued concealed carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.

The reciprocity measure would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or "onerous" civil suits, said Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., the bill's sponsor.

The Judiciary panel also is expected to consider legislation to strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers after the Air Force failed to report the criminal history of the gunman who slaughtered more than two dozen people at a Texas church.

Despite calls by Democrats for tighter gun control, Congress has taken no steps on guns in the weeks following the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and the Nov. 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A bid to ban the "bump stock" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to fire a semi-automatic rifle at near-automatic rates fizzled, even as lawmakers from both parties expressed openness to the idea in the days following the shooting.

Senators from both parties, including the Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, support the background check measure, which would ensure that federal agencies, such as the Defense Department, and states accurately report relevant criminal information to the FBI.

The Air Force has acknowledged that the Texas shooter, Devin P. Kelley, should have had his name and domestic violence conviction submitted to the National Criminal Information Center database. The bill would penalize federal agencies that fail to properly report required records and reward states that comply by providing them with federal grant preferences.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the Texas shooting showed the need to enforce current gun laws.

"This man should not have gotten a gun," Ryan, R-Wis., said earlier this month. "How is it that this person, who was convicted of domestic abuse by the Air Force, how did he get through the system and get a gun?"

President Donald Trump said tougher gun laws would not have prevented the Texas shooting, arguing that more restrictions might have led to more casualties.

After the Las Vegas shooting, Trump and White House aides said it was inappropriate to consider a policy response while people were still grieving. Despite suggesting openness to outlawing the bump stock device, the Trump administration has shown no signs of urgency.

Any action on gun control or background check would be notable. Previous mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida - and even attacks on lawmakers - failed to unite Congress on a legislative response. A bipartisan bill on background checks failed in the Senate four years ago, and since then Republicans have usually pointed to mental health legislation when questioned about the appropriate congressional response to gun violence.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.