A man in Cohutta, GA, alerted police on Monday to a large amount of unopened mail that had been left near a ditch on Old Apison Road at the railroad crossing.

The mail is from the US Postal Service and is addressed to residents in Bradley County, TN, and Catoosa County, GA.

All of the mail has been turned over to the Post Master at the Cohutta Post Office. Over 100 pieces of mail were recovered.