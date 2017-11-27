GivingTuesday: How you can help those in need this holiday season

The holiday season is about giving to others, and there are plenty of ways for you to help those in need this time of year.

Two of those ways include participating in #GivingTuesday and Channel 3's 33rd Annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive.

READ MORE | 33rd annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive begins

This Tuesday is #GivingTuesday, a day devoted to encouraging people to give to this holiday season.

#GivingTuesday is celebrated around the world. In the Tennessee Valley, several local organizations will be coming together to participate.

Causeway, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, The Generosity Trust, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga are hoping to raise three million dollars, perform 3,000 acts of kindness and have 300 community partners.



Participating restaurants include:

Adelle's Creperie

Alleia

Beast + Barrel

Big River Grille Downtown

The Bitter Alibi

Bluegrass Grill

Cadence Coffee Co.

Chao's Mongolian Grill

Chattanooga Whiskey

Chili's (Hixson)

Choo Choo BBQ

Chubby's Bar-B-Q

Clyde's on Main

Community Pie

The Daily Ration

El Meson (Hixson)

Mo-Mo's BBQ

The FEED Co. Table & Tavern

Fiamma Pizza

Five Guys Burgers and Fries (All locations)

Flying Squirrel

Frothy Monkey

The Honest Pint

Jet's Pizza

Juice Bar

Maple Street Biscuit Company (All locations)

Mike's Hole in the Wall

Milk & Honey

Mimi's Deli

New York Pizza Department

Niedlov's

OddStory Brewing Co.

Orange Theory Fitness (Northshore)

Panda Express (Gunbarrell)

Public House

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

Sophie's Shoppe

Southern Star

Southern Squeeze

Taco Mamacita

The Tap House

Tasty Donuts

Urban Stack

Vine Street Market

Wildflower Tea Shop & Apothecary

1885 Grill

In addition, they ask that you share your why you have chosen to participate on social media using #CHAgives and #GivingTuesday.

You can learn more and donate online at www.chagives.org.

The 33rd Annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive is less than two weeks away.

Channel 3 will be accepting cash and food donations at:

First Tennessee Pavilion in Chattanooga

Life Care Center’s Campbell Campus at 3001 Keith Street NW in Cleveland

First Baptist Church at 311 North Thornton Avenue in Dalton

Or online 24/7

The event will last from 4:30 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, December 8th.