GivingTuesday: How you can help those in need this holiday season

Photo courtest of CHA Gives
The holiday season is about giving to others, and there are plenty of ways for you to help those in need this time of year.
Two of those ways include participating in #GivingTuesday and Channel 3's 33rd Annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive.
This Tuesday is #GivingTuesday, a day devoted to encouraging people to give to this holiday season.
#GivingTuesday is celebrated around the world. In the Tennessee Valley, several local organizations will be coming together to participate.
Causeway, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, The Generosity Trust, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga are hoping to raise three million dollars, perform 3,000 acts of kindness and have 300 community partners.
Participating restaurants include:
- Adelle's Creperie
- Alleia
- Beast + Barrel
- Big River Grille Downtown
- The Bitter Alibi
- Bluegrass Grill
- Cadence Coffee Co.
- Chao's Mongolian Grill
- Chattanooga Whiskey
- Chili's (Hixson)
- Choo Choo BBQ
- Chubby's Bar-B-Q
- Clyde's on Main
- Community Pie
- The Daily Ration
- El Meson (Hixson)
- Mo-Mo's BBQ
- The FEED Co. Table & Tavern
- Fiamma Pizza
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries (All locations)
- Flying Squirrel
- Frothy Monkey
- The Honest Pint
- Jet's Pizza
- Juice Bar
- Maple Street Biscuit Company (All locations)
- Mike's Hole in the Wall
- Milk & Honey
- Mimi's Deli
- New York Pizza Department
- Niedlov's
- OddStory Brewing Co.
- Orange Theory Fitness (Northshore)
- Panda Express (Gunbarrell)
- Public House
- The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
- Sophie's Shoppe
- Southern Star
- Southern Squeeze
- Taco Mamacita
- The Tap House
- Tasty Donuts
- Urban Stack
- Vine Street Market
- Wildflower Tea Shop & Apothecary
- 1885 Grill
In addition, they ask that you share your why you have chosen to participate on social media using #CHAgives and #GivingTuesday.
You can learn more and donate online at www.chagives.org.
The 33rd Annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive is less than two weeks away.
Channel 3 will be accepting cash and food donations at:
- First Tennessee Pavilion in Chattanooga
- Life Care Center’s Campbell Campus at 3001 Keith Street NW in Cleveland
- First Baptist Church at 311 North Thornton Avenue in Dalton
- Or online 24/7
The event will last from 4:30 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, December 8th.