One lane in each direction on the Hixson Pike bridge over Highway 153 will close Monday night.

According to Jennifer Flynn, a Communications Relations Office for TDOT, "this closure will allow the contractor to finish up some remaining work on the project and be able to complete the project in its entirety."

The closure will begin at 10:00 pm. The lanes will reopen at 6:00 am on Tuesday.

"The project’s original completion date is May 15, 2018, but the contractor is currently ahead of schedule," Jennifer Flynn said. "With tonight’s work, the contractor will be able to finish the project nearly six months early."

Crews have been working on this project since February.