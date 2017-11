The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for Amber Nicole Goldsmith Poole.

Poole is wanted on a burglary charge.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they believe Poole may be in Ringgold, GA.

If you have any information about Poole's whereabouts, please contact Detective Dewayne Steele at (706) 638-1909 ext. 1240.