Meredith buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion

President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy Moore

First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards

Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing director

Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner

Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."

The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding

The government official President Donald Trump wants to pass over as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking a federal court to block the president's appointment.

The Pentagon says the remains of an American pilot recovered in Europe are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died in a bombing mission.

President Donald Trump came to the aid of embattled Republican Roy Moore by criticizing the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested Alabama Senate race.

For Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, the path to victory in the Alabama Senate race could run through the middle.

A conservative group known for undercover investigations has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.

Jurors are set to hear opening statements Tuesday in the criminal trial of a Turkish bank executive, while questions are still swirling about his onetime co-defendant.

A New Hampshire judge has dismissed an 84-year-old doctor's attempt to regain her license, which she had surrendered in an advance of a disciplinary hearing before the state board of medicine.

A news investigation has found that more than 180 people have filed sexual misconduct complaints against Massage Envy spas, their employees and the national company.

Families of Navajo Code Talkers say they're dumbfounded that President Donald Trump took political jab at even honoring the veterans.

NEW YORK (AP) - Magazine and broadcasting company Meredith is buying magazine publisher Time for about $1.8 billion to bulk up on readers as the publishing industry navigates the difficult transition to digital from print.

Iowa-based Meredith Corp. owns 17 TV stations that reach 12 million U.S. households. Its women- and lifestyle-focused magazines and websites include Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle and Allrecipes. Time Inc., based in New York, has publications including Time, Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly.

To get the deal done, Meredith got $650 million in financial backing from the private equity arm of Koch Industries, the energy conglomerate of the billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, known for their advocacy for conservative causes. The Koch investment has raised eyebrows in media circles. The company said that the Koch brothers would not influence editorial operations, however. Meredith CEO Steve Lacy said on a call Monday morning that the company had not wanted an investor who would want to help run the business, so it went with Koch for financial aid because of their desire to be "passive" investors and because they didn't require a board seat.

A Koch representative did not answer questions about why the company was interested in media but said Monday said that the investing arm, Koch Equity Development, was making a "passive financial investment" that doesn't include board or management representation.

Combined, the media companies posted $4.8 billion in revenue last year. Meredith says together they will have 135 million readers and 60 million paid subscribers. Meredith says the deal strengthens its appeal to advertisers as the media industry consolidates, and it may buy more properties. But the company will also evaluate whether to sell any magazines after the Time acquisition closes.

Meredith also expects to cut $400 million to $500 million in costs in the first two years of operation as a combined company.

Meredith will pay $18.50 per share in cash for Time's nearly 100 million outstanding shares. It values the deal at $2.8 billion, including debt. It said it is using $3.55 billion in financing commitments from several lenders as well as the $650 million in preferred equity from Koch Equity Development.

Time has posted two straight years of annual losses and its revenue has declined since it split off from Time Warner in 2014. It is trying to shift to a digital strategy. Meredith has fared better.

Meredith shares climbed 11 percent to $67.70 in morning trading, while Time stock added 9 percent to $18.45.

