UPDATE: Parents of 4-month-old baby found at East Ridge daycare file $5 million lawsuit

UPDATE: The parents of four-month-old Warren Hunt have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the daycare where their son was found unresponsive in November of 2017.

Young Hunt died several days later.

The Child Care Network was citied and four violations were issued to the daycare provider related to the care of Hunt. His death was ruled to be accidental.

The lawsuit seeks damages of $5,000,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of four-month-old Warren Hunt to be accidental, according to the report obtained by Channel 3.

The Child Care Network in East Ridge has been issued four violations from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS).

The violations all relate to the 4-month-old baby that was found unresponsive in November and passed away on December 10th.

The violations include:

2 violations of safe sleep

1 violation of supervision

1 violation for management due to inadequate training and program oversight.

TDHS performed an investigation and determined that the child rolled on his stomach and stopped breathing because the caregivers weren't paying an adequate amount of attention to him. TDHS said that this incident occurred over a period of two minutes when the child was unsupervised. Caregivers also did not perform CPR immediately on the child.

Two employees at the daycare were placed on a safety plan that in November following the incident. The plan requires that those teachers be supervised when working with children and documentation of the supervision be kept.

TDHS closed all infant classrooms at the daycare on November 21st. They have not reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. TDHS has not yet decided whether they will take additional measures against the facility.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four-month-old Warren Hunt, the infant found unresponsive at an East Ridge daycare facility last month has died, Channel 3 has learned.

Sad Update: Warren Hunt passed away last week. The 4 month old was found unresponsive at an East Ridge daycare last month. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/IgF8e9p5SL — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) December 18, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: A four-month-old boy remains in critical condition after being found unresponsive at an East Ridge daycare. Police said the baby was sleeping on the floor on his stomach, shortly before he was found not breathing.

Now state officials are investigating.

Logan and William Hunt said they are extremely grateful for how the daycare staff responded. They are staying hopeful. “Very happy, very active four-month-old. He was born completely healthy and happy,” Logan Hunt said about her son Warren.

That all changed on November 9th, when Logan Hunt received a call from an employee of Child Care Network.

“I was really frantic. I did not believe it was actually happening. I thought maybe I was living in a nightmare,” Logan Hunt said.

She was told her son Warren was unresponsive and on his way to the hospital. First responders and daycare staff performed CPR.

“We were hopeful and praying really hard in that emergency room that we would get a heartbeat and some response back," Logan Hunt said.

According to a police report, daycare workers checked on the child around 2 o'clock. He was found asleep on his stomach. Three minutes later, he was checked again and he was found on his back and unresponsive.

“Very unreal, I guess very surreal as in they were still doing CPR on him when I arrived," Logan Hunt said.

It's been almost three weeks since that day. Hunt said his breathing and his vitals are stable, but neurologically he is unresponsive. Still, the family remains hopeful.

“We are just praying for the Lord to intervene if that is His plan. If not, we know God is good and He has a plan, we can trust in that,” Logan Hunt said.

It is still too early to tell if Warren will make a full recovery, but the Hunts said they believe in the power of prayer.

“We are not in control; God is bigger than medicine, science and doctors. That is what we are hoping," Logan Hunt explained.

We reached out to the Child Care Network for a statement; they have not returned our calls.

A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services tells Channel 3 that the agency is investigating what happened and the daycare workers involved are now on a safety plan, which includes reviewing state guidelines for daycare facilities.

According to state licensing rules, babies 12-months-old and younger should be placed in a crib, on their backs, to sleep.

Child care agencies are inspected four to six times a year. The Child Care Network was last inspected in October, and no violations were found.

Records show the daycare has had three violations in the last two years for inappropriate discipline and missing employee paperwork.