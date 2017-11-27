Baby boy found unresponsive at East Ridge Daycare

The State Department of Human Services is investigating an incident that happened at an East Ridge daycare facility earlier this month.

On Thursday November 9th, workers at Child Care Network on Bennett Road found a four-month-old boy asleep on his stomach, on the floor. A few minutes later, when the worker went back into the room to check on him, she found him unresponsive.

It is unclear what the current condition of the child may be.

A statement from Sky Arnold , Press Secretary at The State Department of Human Services said “The Tennessee Department of Human Services is aware of the incident occurring at the Child Care Network in East Ridge Tennessee. Child safety is our top priority and we are investigating the incident. During this process, we have placed anyone involved in the incident on a safety plan pending the outcome of the investigation. We do not have any further information at this time.”