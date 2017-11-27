Morning crash clogs Bachman Tunnels

A wreck in the Bachman Tunnels Monday morning slowed traffic as wreckers were required to remove the crashed vehicle.
The crash affected the westbound tunnel, and it was temporarily closed for about an hour.
One person was transported to a local hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Tennessee is no longer pursuing Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to be the school's new head coach.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files