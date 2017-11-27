Morning crash clogs Bachman Tunnels - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Morning crash clogs Bachman Tunnels

By WRCB Staff

A wreck in the Bachman Tunnels Monday morning slowed traffic as wreckers were required to remove the crashed vehicle.

The crash affected the westbound tunnel, and it was temporarily closed for about an hour.

One person was transported to a local hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

