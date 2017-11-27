A sunny, pleasant start to the week

Good Monday. We are off to a chilly start with most folks at or just below freezing this morning. We will warm nicely, however, with sunshine and highs near 61. We will be great this evening with temps falling through the 50s into the 40s. Overnight clear skies will remain with temps dropping into the mid-30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will have light southerly winds warming us up a little. Tuesday afternoon will feel great. Skies will be sunny and temps will be in the mid-60s! We will be mild Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temps falling into the low 40s. Wednesday afternoon we will have a few clouds and highs will be in the low 60s.

Thursday a cool front will move through. We will still be mild ahead of the front with a morning low of 47 and an afternoon high of 60. Then skies will be cloudy and we will have a decent chance for light scattered showers that could produce .10" to .2" of rain Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Friday will see some cooler air moving in as we clear out behind the front. Our high will reach a very nice 58, then we will drop back into the mid-30s by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks stellar with temps both mornings in the mid-30s, and highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

David Karnes

MONDAY