Driver dies in Whitfield County crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Driver dies in Whitfield County crash

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Whitfield County. It happened near State Route 71 and Tag Drive.

The GSP said a car was traveling north on State Route 71 when the driver crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road.

Investigators said the car hit a culvert and then a ditch. The driver died at the scene.

The GSP identified the driver as 71-year-old Lawana Dearnell.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.