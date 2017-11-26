Driver dies in Whitfield County crash

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Whitfield County. It happened near State Route 71 and Tag Drive.

The GSP said a car was traveling north on State Route 71 when the driver crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road.

Investigators said the car hit a culvert and then a ditch. The driver died at the scene.

The GSP identified the driver as 71-year-old Lawana Dearnell.

