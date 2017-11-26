Jauan Jennings apologizes for his actions earlier this week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jauan Jennings apologizes for his actions earlier this week

Former Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings issued an apology on a live Instagram video Sunday.

He apologized for his profanity-laced remarks about the coaching staff with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

