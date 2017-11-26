UPDATE: Deal to make Greg Schiano Vols' next football coach off the table

According to our partners at the Times Free Press, the deal to make Greg Schiano the next head coach of the Vols is off.

Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that the University of Tennessee and Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano were close finalizing a deal that would make him head coach of the Tennessee football program.

Just got off the phone with a prominent UT booster who said he has been furious all day over the handling of this and that the deal with Schiano now being called off does nothing to alleviate the anger over the whole situation. — Stephen Hargis (@StephenHargis) November 27, 2017

But by Sunday night, sources told the Times Free Press that the deal was "off the table" after the Big Orange fan base made it very clear that "it did not support the hiring of a coach who was loosely implicated in the cover-up of a child rape scandal at Penn State."

You can read the full Times Free Press article here.

Protesters gathered around Neyland Stadium on Sunday to speak-out against the potential hiring.

Starting to see some signs now. Fans are telling me they're upset with Schiano's past and alleged ties to the Penn State scandal. pic.twitter.com/2azdGMqB0H — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) November 26, 2017

Greg Schiano's name was also trending for most of the day Sunday, as fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Tennessee fans are not happy about the potential hiring of Greg Schiano

(??: @LouisWBIR) https://t.co/o5Y9jKALEx pic.twitter.com/eeeUN9TPZz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 26, 2017

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Previous Story:

According to USA TODAY's Dan Wolken, Tennessee is working to finalize a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to become the Vols' next head coach.

Wolken cites that a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports that Tennessee officials were hoping to be in position to announce the hire on Sunday afternoon.

Schiano has thirteen years of head coaching experience, having coached in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at the college level for Rutgers.

He has spent the past two seasons as Urban Meyer's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Schiano went 68-67 in eleven seasons as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11, guiding the Scarlet Knights to six winning campaigns and six bowl games in his last seven seasons there.