Alabama's unemployment rate reaches historic low

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama officials say the state's unemployment rate is at a historic low.

Al.com reports that the state's preliminary, seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate is 3.6 percent. That's down from 3.8 in September, which tied the previous record.

A year ago, the state's jobless rate was 6.1 percent.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that what the state is doing is working.

Al.com's look at jobless rates in the Alabama's 67 counties shows how deep the drop in unemployment has been.

Only two counties have an unemployment rate of 6.5 percent or higher - Clarke County, at 6.6 percent, and Wilcox County, at 8.1 percent.

Shelby County had the lowest rate at 2.6 percent.

