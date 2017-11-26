Monday voter registration deadline in Alabama US Senate race - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Monday voter registration deadline in Alabama US Senate race

Posted: Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Dec. 12 election for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

People can register in person at local registrar's office until 5 p.m. Monday. Voter registration postcards must be postmarked by midnight.

Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore face off in the Dec. 12 election to fill the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Secretary of State John Merrill says any registered voter can cast a ballot in the upcoming election - even those who did not vote in a primary.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Dec. 7. Absentee ballots must be returned by Dec. 11.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.