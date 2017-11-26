Dade County sheriff's deputies make drug bust

Dade County sheriff's deputies arrested two people Saturday morning in connection with illegal drugs.

At around 2:00 am, deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 299 for a vehicle who's headlight was out.

Deputies discovered that the suspects were in possession of over an ounce of marijuana, drug-related objects and a loaded handgun.

Emily Brazelton, 27, and Cordoro Matthews, 28, were both arrested.

Brazelton is facing charges of:

Tampering with evidence

Possession of marijuana (felony)

Possession of drug related objects

Permitting an unlicensed person to drive.

Matthews faces the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of marijuana (felony)

Possession of drug related objects

Driving while license suspended/ revoked

Headlight requirements

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross is committed to removing as many illegal drugs from the streets as possible and continues to encourage his deputies to work to make that happen.