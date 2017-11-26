Chattanooga Police investigating Highway 58 shooting

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The incident took place just after 11:00 pm on Highway 58.

One individual arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound claiming that multiple people in a passing car shot at him.

He then shot back.

That person's name is being withheld for his safety.

An off-duty Chattanooga State Officer witnessed the shooting and fired his weapon at the suspect.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident call them immediately at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.